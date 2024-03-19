Colorado robbery suspects arrested after allegedly ditching car and gun, then hiding out at ranch

Deputies located and arrested two alleged car thieves who they say robbed two different Colorado businesses on Tuesday morning and then fled from police. The crimes happened in Sedalia and Castle Rock in Douglas County.

The first crime was reported at approximately 3:18 a.m. at Sedalia Liquors, located at 5587 Highway 85. A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a business alarm there, but on the way the deputy saw a truck leave a nearby gas station and speed off. The deputy tried to perform a traffic stop but the truck wouldn't stop. It turned out that the gas station had also been robbed.

Soon after that, deputies located the truck in a Castle Rock neighborhood. It was found still running in the Meadows subdivision and a gun was on the ground next to it. The truck was also determined to have been stolen.

While deputies tracked the suspects to a ranch property next to the subdivision, the residents were sent a Code Red emergency notification about the police activity.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released this photo of the SWAT operation at Waverton Ranch. Douglas County

The suspects weren't immediately found on the Waverton Ranch grounds and a SWAT team and K-9 team were brought in. The Castle Rock Police Department also used a drone to capture video above the scene. Several hours later, after daybreak, the suspects were located and arrested.

The suspects are both males -- an adult and a juvenile. The sheriff's office believes one was armed with a gun during the robberies.

"We were at the house and ADT called me and said there's a break-in," Inder Bains, owner of the Sedalia Liquors and Conoco, told CBS News Colorad. "They broke into the front entrance door to the gas station and asked if they should call the police and I said 'yes.'"

Bains took the 10- or 15-minute drive to his businesses to talk to deputies. He said a few small items were taken, along with whatever change they could find.

"They took some change," he said. "They were looking for more cash. It wasn't too bad. Nobody got hurt."

The suspects were booked on charges of motor vehicle theft, burglary and eluding. Their names haven't been released.