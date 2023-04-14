Roads reopen after chemical spill at Coors can facility in Jefferson County

The roads around the Coors can facility in Jefferson County reopened Friday morning the day after a chemical spill. The spill of sulfuric acid closed the roads around the facility on 32nd Avenue on Thursday.

FAIRFAX, CA - MAY 02: Cans of Coors beer are displayed on a shelf at a liquor store on May 2, 2018 in Fairfax, California. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

That prompted a hazmat response. No injuries were reported, but the facility was evacuated as a precaution.

The spill occurred at a facility where cans and bottles are made, not at Coors' main brewery in Golden. This facility is about a mile away from the brewery, located at 17755 West 32nd Avenue in unincorporated Jefferson County.

Sulfuric acid is a common industrial cleaning chemical, according to Karlyn Tilley, spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. But it can be harmful to the skin, eyes, teeth and lungs, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Severe exposure can even result in death.