Chemical spill at Coors can facility in Jefferson County closes roads

A spill of sulfuric acid at Coors' canning facility has closed public roads in the area until further notice, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

No injuries were reported, but the facility was evacuated as a precaution. Now experts are assessing the spill and any potential safety issues before they can clean it up and reopen the roads.

The spill occurred at a facility where cans and bottles are made, not at Coors' main brewery in Golden. This facility is about a mile away from the brewery, located at 17755 West 32nd Avenue in unincorporated Jefferson County.

Sulfuric acid is a common industrial cleaning chemical, according to Karlyn Tilley, spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. But it can be harmful to the skin, eyes, teeth and lungs, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Severe exposure can even result in death.

"Our team was evacuated from the Golden canning facility, about one mile from the Coors brewery, and no employees were injured," the beer company said in a statement. "Operations have been paused as first responders address the scene. We are currently assessing the situation and will share an update as further information becomes available."

As of around 8 p.m. Monday, 13th Street, which turns into West 32nd Avenue, and McIntyre Street were closed near the facility.