Watch CBS News
Local News

Chemical spill at Coors can facility in Jefferson County closes roads

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A spill of sulfuric acid at Coors' canning facility has closed public roads in the area until further notice, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

No injuries were reported, but the facility was evacuated as a precaution. Now experts are assessing the spill and any potential safety issues before they can clean it up and reopen the roads.

The spill occurred at a facility where cans and bottles are made, not at Coors' main brewery in Golden. This facility is about a mile away from the brewery, located at 17755 West 32nd Avenue in unincorporated Jefferson County.

pm-copter-thursday-frame-210413.jpg
CBS

Sulfuric acid is a common industrial cleaning chemical, according to Karlyn Tilley, spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. But it can be harmful to the skin, eyes, teeth and lungs, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Severe exposure can even result in death.

"Our team was evacuated from the Golden canning facility, about one mile from the Coors brewery, and no employees were injured," the beer company said in a statement. "Operations have been paused as first responders address the scene. We are currently assessing the situation and will share an update as further information becomes available."

As of around 8 p.m. Monday, 13th Street, which turns into West 32nd Avenue, and McIntyre Street were closed near the facility.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 7:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.