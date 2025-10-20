Parts of Denver's Colfax Avenue to close overnight for bus arch installation

For those who live or drive on Colfax Avenue, there are some road closures happening at the end of October. There will be closures along the Franklin Station and Madison Stations on Oct. 23 and Oct 30.

A bus station arch along Colfax Avenue in Denver. City of Denver

The closure will be in place for city crews to deliver and install a bus station arch at each location for the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit project.

The closures will go into effect overnight from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct 30. Noise levels will be monitored during the night work to ensure compliance with allowed levels. RTD will main their services with temporary stops on their 15/15L service lines.

Construction along Colfax Avenue in Denver. CBS

The city said access to businesses will remain open throughout construction. Drivers are urged to pay attention to the lane realignment signs and flaggers around the area.

During the time of closure, drivers are asked to use 14th and 13rd Avenues as an alternative.