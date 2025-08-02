Watch CBS News
Road rage suspects allegedly fire shot, toss evidence in Colorado pond

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado law enforcement responded to a road rage incident that started in Clear Creek Canyon. At least one suspect fired a gun, tossed evidence in a Jefferson County pond, and then rammed a deputy's car before two people were arrested.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and happened a short time before that, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Details as to what allegedly happened still aren't fully clear to investigators, but the sheriff's office says the suspects, a man and a woman, fled deputies and drove into the Golden Ridge apartment complex in Golden, off U.S. 6 and Heritage Road. They then allegedly tossed several unknown items into a pond in the middle of the community, a sheriff's office spokeswoman said, citing witnesses.

The suspects got back in their car and, while trying to flee again, hit a deputy's vehicle, causing minor damage, according to the sheriff's office. They were then taken into custody around 9 a.m.

A shelter-in-place was issued for the apartment complex, but that has since been lifted. 

No one was injured in the shooting, chase, or arrest, according to the sheriff's office.

West Metro Fire Rescue's dive team was seen in the pond to try to retrieve the items that the suspects allegedly tossed.

Divers from West Metro Fire Rescue's were seen in a pond in Golden, Colorado, to try to retrieve items allegedly thrown in by road rage shooting suspects on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. CBS

They recovered multiple handguns, rifles, and ammunition from the area of that pond, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspects were later identified as Pierre Morris, 38, and Shakeyah Jackson, 29. Both face charges of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, attempted second-degree assault, felony menacing, felony eluding, obstruction, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, reckless driving, tampering with evidence, habitual offender, and bond violations. Morris also faces a charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Austen Erblat

