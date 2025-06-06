Heavy rain washes out road in foothills west of Colorado Springs

Heavy rain washes out road in foothills west of Colorado Springs

Heavy rain washes out road in foothills west of Colorado Springs

Heavy rains in southern Colorado earlier this week have led to flooding that destroyed part of a road in the foothills just west of Colorado Springs.

City of Colorado Springs

Video posted by the city online shows high runoff in North Cheyenne Creek and heavy damage to the adjacent North Cheyenne Cañon Road. Pavement can be seen broken off from one of the lanes of the road, and the creekwaters are rushing under a collapsed section of roadway.

The washout was first discovered on Wednesday morning. It is located approximately 1.5 miles up the canyon.

Both gates into North Cheyenne Cañon Park are closed due to the damage assessment that is now taking place. The city says Gold Camp Road is also closed to everyone except for local residents.

"We are working on a plan to repair the road, and prevent further roadway damage," the city wrote in a post on social media.

This comes as Colorado Springs Airport has reported rain in 12 out of the last 14 days. The weather pattern will remain unsettled through next Thursday.