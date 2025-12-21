Lawmakers say the Epstein files release was "flouting" the law and a "slap in the face of survivors"

Washington — Lawmakers who led the push to compel the release of the files related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein criticized the Justice Department's release of an initial tranche of files and photos Sunday, advocating for survivors seeking more key documents about individuals involved in the abuse.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California called the release a "slap in the face of survivors."

"It's not about the timeline, it's about the selective concealment," Khanna said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

On Friday, the Justice Department began disclosing thousands of files, facing a deadline to release all the files in accordance with a law signed earlier this year. The files included new images of prominent figures and of Epstein's travels and various homes. They also include grand jury transcripts from the various cases brought against Epstein and his associates. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department would continue to release the files over the next couple weeks.

The disclosures sparked scrutiny from survivors and some lawmakers, who argue that the files should have been released in full by the Dec. 19 deadline.

Khanna clarified that for him, the problem isn't "that it's taking too long," but rather that the Justice Department hasn't hasn't released "key documents" that survivors are seeking that Khanna said implicate the "rich and powerful men who visited Epstein's rape island and covered up the abuse."

Khanna also called the redactions to the released files "excessive." CBS News found that at least 550 pages in the initial release of the documents were fully redacted. The Justice Department has defended its release and claimed the redactions made were required by law.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who appeared alongside Khanna on "Face the Nation," said the Justice Department is "flouting the spirit and the letter of the law."

"It's very troubling the posture that they've taken," Massie added. "And I won't be satisfied until the survivors are satisfied."

CBS News has reached out to the Justice Department for comment and will update this story with any response.

Friday's release came after years of pressure from lawmakers and survivors, which ramped up in recent months as they sought transparency around the government's investigations into Epstein after the Justice Department said in a July internal review that it found no "client list." Khanna and Massie led the charge in Congress, earning support on a discharge petition to force a vote on a measure that compelled Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the files. President Trump signed the bill into law last month.

Massie outlined the possible next steps Sunday, saying "the quickest way, and I think most expeditious way, to get justice for these victims is to bring inherent contempt against Pam Bondi." The Kentucky Republican said he and Khanna are "talking about and drafting that right now." Khanna added that the two men are "building a bipartisan coalition, and it would fine Pam Bondi for every day that she's not releasing these documents."

"We want the files out." Khanna said. "There's a pretty simple point: Who raped these young girls, who covered it up, and why are they getting away with it?"

Massie has pointed to 20 alleged co-conspirators, a number he said he heard from the survivors' lawyers. Massie said the lawyers have "only given me one of those names," which he said during a congressional hearing in September was Jes Staley, the former CEO of Barclays Bank. Staley has denied wrongdoing and said he regrets befriending Epstein.

Khanna said "there are rich and powerful people who either engaged in this abuse, covered it up, or were on this island. And what the American people want to know is who are these people?"

"Instead of holding them accountable, Pam Bondi is breaking the law, and this is the corrupt system, the Epstein class, that people are sick of," Khanna said. "So I believe we're going to get bipartisan support in holding her accountable. And a committee of Congress should determine whether these redactions are justified or not."