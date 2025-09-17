FBI Director Kash Patel testifying at House hearing in aftermath of Charlie Kirk assassination
What to know about the Kash Patel hearing today:
- FBI Director Kash Patel is appearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for a second day of questioning by lawmakers, following his testimony before senators on Tuesday.
- Patel is expected to face more questions over his leadership of the bureau, including his role in the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the administration's handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein and the firing of dozens of FBI agents and officials.
- The director told senators he could have been "more careful in my verbiage" in social media posts during the manhunt for Kirk's killer but defended how the bureau and local law enforcement handled the response.
- He also said that nothing in the Epstein files indicated that others were involved in Epstein's sex trafficking operations, but acknowledged that the mishandling of an earlier federal probe has hampered efforts to get a full picture of his crimes.
Kirk shooting suspect charged with aggravated murder, could face death penalty
Authorities in Utah unveiled formal charges against the suspect in Kirk's shooting, Tyler Robinson, on Tuesday. He faces charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray said he intends to seek the death penalty.
A court filing supporting the charges shed new light on the evidence that investigators have gathered in the case. Robinson's mother told police that her son had become "more political" and had "started to lean more to the left" over the past year, becoming more "pro-gay and trans rights," Gray said.
Robinson's mother also said that Robinson had begun to date his roommate, who was transitioning from male to female. That relationship resulted in difficult conversations between Robinson and his family members, especially his father, who had different beliefs, Gray said.
The filing included text messages that Robinson allegedly exchanged with his roommate, in which he appeared to confess to the killing. When his roommate asked why he had carried out the shooting, Robinson responded, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out," the court filing stated.
Kerry Breen and Faris Tanyos
Patel confirms details on Kirk shooting, Epstein files
During Tuesday's hearing, the FBI director confirmed that the bureau is investigating a group chat on the platform Discord that the suspect, Tyler Robinson, was allegedly involved in. Patel said "there are a number of individuals that are currently being investigated and interrogated and a number yet to be instigated and interrogated, specific to that chatroom," referring to the Discord group. The FBI director added that "it is very much an ongoing investigation."
On the Epstein files, Patel also indicated that nothing in the department's files indicated that others were involved in Epstein's trafficking of minors.
"Now I am not saying that others were not trafficked, that others were not involved," Patel said, adding that "based on credible information, we have released all credible information, and the information that the Department of Justice and the FBI never releases is information on investigations that are not credible."
Tuesday's Senate hearing erupts in shouting
Most of the hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday remained cordial, but two exchanges ended in shouting matches with Democrats.
Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey harshly criticized Patel's handling of the Kirk shooting investigation and the Epstein files, telling him "I don't think you're long for your job." The exchange devolved into chaotic shouting, and Patel told Booker, "you are an embarrassment to the division of this country," adding, "your time is over."
In another exchange, Patel sparred with Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California when he was questioned about FBI terminations and the Epstein files. As the exchange escalated, Patel called Schiff "the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate."
"You are a disgrace to this institution and an utter coward," Patel said, adding that "you are a political buffoon at best."
Schiff replied that "the FBI director will always be nothing more than an internet troll."
What to know about Kash Patel
Patel, a longtime ally of President Trump, was narrowly confirmed by the Senate in February, over opposition from all Democrats and two Republicans.
The 45-year-old began his career as a public defender in Florida. He went on to become a trial attorney in the Justice Department's National Security Division and a legal liaison to Joint Special Operations Command. In Mr. Trump's first administration, Patel served in intelligence and defense roles, and held a position on the National Security Council and as chief of staff to the secretary of defense.
Patel came to lead the FBI after former Director Chris Wray resigned in the face of Mr. Trump's pledge to fire him before the end of his 10-year-term that was set to end in 2027. The FBI had long been a target of the president's ire, especially after agents executed a court-authorized search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in 2023.