Free sprinkler system evaluations in Colorado saving water and money; "Nobody wants to throw money away"

Neka Sunlin estimates she has checked out about 1,000 Front Range sprinkler systems in the past 9 years, and invariably finds inefficiencies in the residential sprinkler systems that are costing homeowners water and money. Sunlin works with a nonprofit called Resource Central which says in the last 20 years, its Colorado sprinkler system assessments have helped save nearly 2 billion gallons of water.

"Saving water is a great way to save money, too," said Resource Central's CEO, Neal Lurie.

"The overwhelming majority of households have inefficiencies," said Lurie. "Nobody wants to throw money away in this day and age so saving water is a great way to start."

Resource Central has contracted with about 50 Front Range water providers and municipalities to provide free inspections of residential sprinkler systems, which have to be turned on, in good working order and have no significant leaks or breaks to qualify for the inspection.

Neka Sunlin evaluates the sprinkler system at a Colorado home. CBS

The 75 minute evaluations look at inefficiencies in the system and adjustments to minimize waste, watering schedules, soil types, water distribution and offer recommendations on how to save water and money. In 2024, the program found 99% of the residential sprinkler systems its inspectors evaluated had inefficiencies.

In a recent evaluation at the house of a CBS News Colorado reporter, Sunlin found some sprinkler heads overspraying onto a sidewalk (she adjusted them), some zones that would be more efficient if they were changed over to a drip system instead of sprinkler heads, and dense clay soil, which had difficulty absorbing water in one long cycle. She suggested using two shorter cycles as a more efficient watering strategy.

Sunlin and Lurie pointed out that since most sprinkler systems run after dark, homeowners are frequently unaware of broken sprinkler heads and an assortment of inefficiencies.

CBS Colorado's Brian Maass interviews Neal Lurie. CBS

"So often people don't even see when their irrigation systems are operating," said Lurie. Sunlin suggested doing a visual inspection monthly to see if water is unnecessarily going down the drain.

Resource Central is doing the inspections in June, and administrators say even if available spots in your municipality have filled up, you should try to get your name on a waiting list for when spots do open up.

"It's so easy to make little changes that can help save water day after day," said Lurie, "And those small changes add up to big changes throughout the region."

If you are on the Front Range and are interested in a free evaluation of your sprinkler system, go to a special section of the Resource Central website resourcecentral.org.

Check on your eligibility, then register and schedule an appointment online. If no appointments are available in your community, you may be able to get on a waitlist for when spots open up.