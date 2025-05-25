Despite efforts, residents of Liggins Tower in Denver struggle with ongoing bed bug problem

In Colorado, landlords are legally required to maintain safe and sanitary living conditions. But for several residents of Liggins Tower, a senior living complex in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood, months of unresolved bed bug issues have left them feeling helpless.

Nora McClain, 67, has been battling bed bugs in her apartment for months.

"I had to get another mattress. Every time you turn around, you've got a note on your door," McClain said. A notice delivered to her door warned of a treatment scheduled for May 21.

Nora McClain talks about bed bugs in her Denver apartment building, Liggins Tower, and the months-long effort to get them under control. CBS

At the time the notice was delivered, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment reported only one active bed bug case in a specific unit, which property management was treating.

However, during a follow-up visit to the building on Friday, multiple residents said they were still dealing with the pests.

Ben Gauwitz, a health investigator with DDPHE, said, "luckily, no one reported any rodent or roach issues, but it does appear there's a multi-floor bed bug issue."

On the ninth floor, one resident showed a Ziploc bag filled with what he claimed were bed bugs collected from his unit.

"How long have you been dealing with this?" we asked.

"Eight months," the resident replied.

A resident of Liggins Tower in Denver shows a health inspector a Ziploc bag of bed bugs on Friday, May 23, 2025. CBS

Neighbor Galen Gulley also expressed frustration, describing the situation as "miserable." He said his mattress had to be replaced after bed bugs infested the seams.

"It wasn't anything to have a couple bed bugs in my bed, but the mattress had to be replaced because they had gotten in the seams and laid eggs," Gulley said.

Though Gulley said the situation is improving under a new property manager, it took time to see progress: "I was starting to lose hope."

Property management told us the most recent inspection scored the building 93 out of 100. A spokesperson for the company said, "This score is a testament to our ongoing commitment to maintaining high standards for our residents."

DDPHE said they will continue to monitor the property. No violations were cited after the latest inspection because property management is working to address the issues.

Anyone dealing with similar issues or who needs resources can reach out to the DDPHE's Residential Health Program.