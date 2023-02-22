Residents in Broomfield neighborhood raise concerns over car thefts and break-ins

Broomfield residents are speaking out about increased car theft and car break-ins. They live in the Via Varra neighborhood, just north of the Boulder Turnpike near Flatirons Crossing.

The area is home to luxury apartments, condos, and hotels. But recently, it's become a target for property crime.

"That's kind of what surprises people when we tell them that our truck and our camper got stolen," said Darcie Jones, "They're like where do you live?"

Darcie and her husband Shane say their truck was stolen from Vantage Pointe Lofts a year ago. They ended up getting it back themselves after posting to a Facebook group.

"After the truck was stolen we got a better alarm system, and kill switches on the cars, and part of that was getting cameras," said Darcie Jones. But that didn't stop thieves from taking their camper recently.

"It was a little frustrating to know that there's not really anything that's gonna be done and to know were relying on Facebook groups," said Darcie Jones.

And they're not the only ones.

"We've seen over 12 vehicles stolen just in this area here just since last week," Shane Jones said.

The area, which has historically seen low levels of crime, has had cars and catalytic converters stolen and multiple vehicles broken into in recent months, according to one area homeowners association.

"Somehow they're getting into the garages and just ransacking cars, I mean like breaking windows," said Darcie Jones.

The Joneses say residents feel frustrated by police's response.

"I haven't even had a call from the camper and that was like three months ago," said Shane Jones.

Broomfield Police declined to be interviewed, but gave us a statement saying they're aware of the increased crime in Via Varra and are dedicating as many resources as possible.

Police are urging residents to report suspicious activity and take the following precautions: