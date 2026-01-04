Watch CBS News
Resident injured, dog killed in apartment fire in Denver metro area

Firefighters say one person was injured and one of the pets inside a residence was killed when an apartment building in the Denver metro area caught fire Sunday afternoon.

West Metro Fire Rescue was called to the scene in the 12900 block of W. Maple Place in Lakewood a little after 2 p.m. The fire department said two units, one on the second floor and one on the third, suffered heavy fire damage. Smoke damage was also reported throughout the building.

Officials said one resident was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Firefighters also rescued two dogs and located a cat. The fire department later announced that one dog was killed in the fire.

Authorities said the total number of residents displaced is not yet known. The fire reportedly began on the second floor, and the cause remains under investigation.

