Rescue crews help base jumper who crashed into mountain west of Denver

Crews from several fire departments rescued a base jumper who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into the side of a mountain on Sunday.

That crash happened around 6 p.m. near Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon. Crews from Foothills Fire & Rescue, Golden Fire-Rescue and Arvada Fire helped rescue the base jumper, who officials have not identified, while Stadium Medical, Colorado State Patrol, and the Colorado Department of Transportation also responded to assist.

That person was found about 60 to 80 feet up the slope of a hill west of Tunnel 2. Crews rendered medical aid to the injured jumper as members of technical rescue teams prepared a "rescue rope" system. The jumper was loaded into a rescue basket and lowered to the other side of the creek.

Photos show rescue crews moving the injured jumper across the creek in a suspended rope system in that basket.

Crews rescued a base jumper who crashed into the side of a mountain in Clear Creek Canyon on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. Golden Fire-Rescue

They were then taken to the hospital where they were further treated for their injuries.

"Providing mutual aid to complex incidents such as this one is an opportunity to not only help a victim in need, but it's also an opportunity for your firefighters to gain experience and stay highly-trained," the Arvada Fire Department said in a statement.

That rescue shut down Highway 6 for hours, but it has since reopened.