After renovations, Denver's Montbello High School welcomes new generation of students

In 1980, Montbello High School first opened its doors. Forty-four years later, its doors opened once again, this time with some new paint, brick, and cement.

The newly remodeled school welcomed new students thanks to a $139.5 million bond passed by Denver voters in 2020. The two-year reconstruction project known as "Reimagine Montbello" was billed as the largest turnaround effort in Denver Public Schools history, as they rebuilt a legacy high school in northeast Denver from the ground up.

Montbello High School CBS

"You don't see it when it's at its barebones or skeleton. You kind of can't see all that it's going to be," said Montbello High School Athletic Director Damian Brown. "But, when you walk in after it's been done, yeah, this is what the community deserves."

Montbello High School has 62 classrooms, enhanced classrooms for career and technology education, and a repainted auditorium with a new stage. The school also has 39 drinking fountains, three gyms, 400 parking spaces, 181 new trees, two elevators, and 146 toilets. It also comes with a recording studio with equipment donated by Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt, a Montbello alum.

"This beautiful scenery that we have is second to none. If this was a house it would be a million-dollar house." Brown said.

For the last three years, Montbello High School principal Neisa Lynch led the overhaul and she was very impressed with the new library media center, and for good reason.

Montbello High School CBS

"The schools around here haven't had a functioning library in 10 years," Lynch said. "So, we have over 12,000 books in five languages and areas where students can collaborate or chill or grab a book."

When the students finish reading, they can head to the social stairs where everyone in the building can catch some sunlight or head outside to the outdoor seating and garden area.

"Having the sunshine in just brings energy. It brings energy to our students. It brings energy to us. It brings energy to our teachers and makes it much more enjoyable when you come to work each day," Brown said.

With construction complete, the school is ready to welcome a new generation of Warriors. Neisa and her staff can't wait to unveil their greatest gift to the community.

"This school represents who we really are. It's greatness, it's excellence, it's every bit of who we are as a community, as a family and as a school," Lynch said.

Montbello High School CBS

"It's just a range of emotions from gratitude to happiness, to just getting choked up, because our students and our staff and definitely our community deserve this and so much more."