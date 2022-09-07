Watch CBS News
Denver police find no threat at Regis University NW Denver Campus after lockdown

Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. 

Regis University tweeted at 12:43 a.m. Denver Police Department cleared the campus and said there was no threat to the university at. Students and staff were originally being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location before the all-clear was given by police.

There was no immediate information about possible suspects on Wednesday morning when CBS News Colorado spoke to Denver Police Department. 

Anyone with information can call Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or Denver Police Department by calling 911 if any suspicious activity is seen. 

Denver police remained in the area overnight.

