Juvenile survives after car rolls 320 feet down side of Colorado mountain

A juvenile survived a crash in southwestern Colorado where a car went off the highway and rolled approximately 320 feet down the side of a mountain. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said they responded to the deadly crash on Highway 550 near mile marker 88, located south of Ouray on Red Mountain Pass.

According to investigators, the crash involved one vehicle, a silver Honda Civic that traveled off the shoulder of the roadway and rolled approximately 320 feet down the side of the mountain before it came to a stop upside-down in the river.

Two adults were deceased on the scene, according to troopers, and one female juvenile passenger was trapped inside the vehicle.

Emergency responders said they were able to rescue the juvenile at 11:27 a.m. and she was rushed to the hospital.

During the accident investigation and cleanup, the southbound lane of Highway 550 remained closed. There was no timeframe given for the road to reopen.

The Colorado State Patrol is asking anyone who witnessed this crash and has not yet spoken to investigators to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 970-249-4392.