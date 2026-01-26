Fans of Red Lion restaurant and apres bar in Vail search for solutions to save historic location

One of Vail's most recognizable gathering places could soon be forced out of the space it has occupied in Colorado's mountains for more than six decades. The situation is sparking public outcry in a town where the town's history and identity are closely tied to its base village.

The Red Lion, which opened in February 1963 -- just weeks after Vail Mountain itself -- said it cannot accept a new lease offered by the building's owners, Red Lion LLC. The restaurant has occupied the space for decades, sits steps from the ski lifts in Vail Village, and is a local favorite for skiers, tourists and locals alike.

CBS

Red Lion Patron Will Thompson says he's very passionate about making sure the restaurant survives.

"I feel like I'm in, like, my uncle's basement, having a great time," Thompson said. "The music is great. It's a great place to meet friends. The fact that it's going to close to make way for something more expensive and soulless makes me really, really sad."

Co-owner Rod Linafelter says the lease terms would make it financially impossible to stay, and that relocating the business elsewhere would fundamentally change what the Red Lion is. The restaurant employs roughly 80 people and has long been known for its casual atmosphere and accessibility in a town increasingly defined by high-end shops and restaurants.

The building housing the Red Lion changed ownership in 2022. Linafelter says what initially appeared to be a positive transition with more investment for the building itself has now put the restaurant's future at risk. He believes the current plan could replace the space with high-end retail and a concert venue, leaving no place for his restaurant nor the others in the building.

CBS

Public reaction has been swift and loud. Fans of the Red Lion have sent reportedly hundreds of messages to the Town of Vail, urging officials to step in and protect what many see as a core piece of the town's identity. On Monday, people stopped CBS Colorado's crew multiple times while they were on assignment in the town to explain how important the Red Lion was to Vail, and anyone spending time there.

Town Manager Russell Forest says the town is aware of the public concern but has limited authority.

"We regulate broad categories of land use, like retail or restaurants. But we can't determine who the tenants are," Forest said. "At the end of the day, we simply require developers to comply with our land use regulations and our design regulations. And we do have an active application."

Forest noted that Vail recently passed a law preventing reductions in food and beverage square footage in its commercial core, which plays into what would be able to replace the Red Lion should a solution not be found for the owners.

In the meantime, the Red Lion continues operating while its owners and supporters wait to see whether the restaurant can remain in its longtime home.