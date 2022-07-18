Red Feather Lakes wildfire contained, 2 structures damaged, evacuations lifted

A wildfire in the Red Feather Lakes area of northern Colorado was contained Sunday night following response and temporary mandatory evacuations. Two structures were damaged, but no one was hurt.

The damages from the fire were contained to two structures on Loan Pine Court.

Final Update - Structure Fire in Red Feather Lakes: all evacs lifted. Fire contained to two structures on Loan Pine Ct. and no reports of injuries. Ramona Dr from Red Feather Cir to Loan Pine Ct closed to vehicles until about 10p. Red Feather Lakes FPD is in command. pic.twitter.com/VCsI5f6ZHD — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) July 18, 2022

Everyone from Fox Acres north of Larimer County Road 74E, east to include the Dowdy Lake area, and west to Larimer County Road 73C were under evacuation order until just before 9 p.m.

"All residents and visitors in the designated area should [evacuate immediately]," stated social media alerts from Larimer County's sheriff and office of emergency management.

Ramona Drive from Red Feather Circle to Loan Pine Court were closed to vehicles until about 10 p.m.

Larimer County deputies were alongside firefighters from Red Feather Lakes and Crystal Lakes fire departments in the Lone Pine Court neighborhood where the fire was reported, the sheriff's office said.

Evacuees were instructed to gather at Cache La Poudre Middle School in Laporte prior to the order being lifted Sunday night.