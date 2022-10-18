Reality Check: Attack ad on Joe O'Dea is weak at best
CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd provided her sources for this week's Reality Check.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EXncStH96o
https://www.crfb.org/blogs/trustees-social-security-and-medicare-headed-insolvency-13-and-6-years
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/PLAW-115publ97/pdf/PLAW-115publ97.pdf
https://www.taxpolicycenter.org/sites/default/files/publication/150816/2001641_distributional_analysis_of_the_conference_agreement_for_the_tax_cuts_and_jobs_act_0.pdf
https://taxfoundation.org/the-distributional-impact-of-the-tax-cuts-and-jobs-act-over-the-next-decade/
https://www.kff.org/health-reform/issue-brief/what-are-the-implications-of-repealing-the-affordable-care-act-for-medicare-spending-and-beneficiaries/
https://www.bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2011/9/bennet-calls-for-joint-committee-to-seek-broad-comprehensive-agreement
https://www.bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2011/11/bennet-joins-bipartisan-coalition-of-150-in-urging-supercommittee-to-quot-go-big-quot-on-deficit-reduction
https://www.bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2011/3/bennet-johanns-lead-bipartisan-call-for-president-to-support-comprehensive-deficit-reduction
https://www.bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2011/9/bennet-statement-on-president-039-s-deficit-reduction-package
for more features.