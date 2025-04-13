Rain and snow chances across Colorado for Sunday

After record high temperatures on Saturday it will be cooler on Sunday with daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Although it will be cooler compared to Saturday, temperatures will still be above our average high temperature of 61 degrees.

CBS

In addition to cooler temperatures we also have the chance for rain showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Overnight Sunday into Monday it could be cold enough for rain to transition to snow in the Denver metro area, but little to no accumulation is expected in the Denver metro area. If you do pick up a little accumulation, it would be on grassy surfaces by early Monday morning. In the mountains, heavier banded snow showers could bring 2 to 6 inches of snow.

A Red Flag Warning remains in place Sunday with west winds gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour combined with warm and very dry conditions.

Monday daytime highs will be cooler in the upper 50s and low 60 with gradual clearing through the day. By Tuesday temperatures rebound back to the 70s.