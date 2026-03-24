Colorado rafting companies say it's too soon to call rafting season stunted by dry conditions in 2026

Colorado's dry winter is now raising concerns about what summer recreation could look like, but rafting outfitters said the outlook isn't as bleak as it might seem.

At Dillon Reservoir, low snowpack paints a concerning picture, with statewide levels dipping to record lows. But according to AVA Rafting and Ziplining owner Duke Bradford, snowpack is only part of the equation.

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Bradford said rafting conditions depend heavily on spring and summer rain, especially on free-flowing rivers like Clear Creek near Idaho Springs. He explained that water levels, measured in cubic feet per second (cfs), could rise dramatically overnight with the right storm.

"The CFS can go up double overnight. so we like our opportunities here," Bradford said.

While a lack of snowmelt can contribute to lower, slower river flows, Bradford said it didn't necessarily hurt the rafting experience. In fact, calmer conditions often made trips more accessible for families and less experienced rafters, according to Bradford.

AVA Rafting and Ziplining owner Duke Bradford CBS

"Is it going to be the biggest whitewater we've ever seen? Probably not, but I'm not sure that that's always the focus. Right? (Sometimes) It's just getting out of the water and enjoying the beautiful scenery out there."

He also pointed out that Colorado's system of dams and diverse river basins allowed rafting companies to adapt, based on when the water is released, as well as what system feeds what system. If one river runs low, outfitters can shift operations to another with better conditions.

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"We will go where the water is," Bradford said with a smile.

Bradford explained he has seen dry years before, including 2002, and emphasized that it was still too early to determine how this season would play out. With April snow and May rain still ahead, he remained cautiously optimistic.