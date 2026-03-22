Colorado adventure park shuts down some operations early due to warm weather

An unusually warm winter across Colorado is cutting the season short at the Frisco Adventure Park, where several popular attractions closed earlier than normal.

Park officials said Sunday marked the final day for tubing, the beginner ski hill, and the terrain park, weeks ahead of the typical early April shutdown. General Manager Erin Socks said crews spent much of the season making and moving snow just to keep runs open, even scraping it from surrounding areas to maintain coverage. But warmer temperatures and continuous sunshine eventually made that unsustainable.

"We're running out of snow," Socks said. "With these temperatures continuing for several weeks now, it's making it really difficult to keep things fun and safe for guests."

Frisco Adventure Park General Manager Erin Socks talks about the lack of snow at the park and the early closure of some activities there. CBS

By the end of the season, conditions had noticeably changed. Socks said guests were walking through slush to reach the base area, and crews were adjusting the tubing hill to make sure tubes still made it to the bottom of the track as the snow softened.

Skier Ryan Schultz said, despite the conditions, people still showed up and had a great time.

"It's been a little bit of an 'off' winter," Schultz said. "You've got to make the most of it, and these guys do a great job with what they have."

"It's hard to complain whenever you're here on the rope," he added.

The Frisco Adventure Park is seen with less snow than usual on Sunday, March 22, 2026, prompting the early shutdown of some activities at the park. CBS

The shortened season reflects a broader trend across Summit County, where low snowpack and warm temperatures have forced early closures, including at the nearby Nordic Center.

Even so, operations at the Adventure Park are not done entirely. Starting March 25, a lift-served sledding hill is set to open through April 5, and limited skiing and lessons will continue in the Powder Playground with discounted tickets.

Socks said the shift to spring is already underway, with hiking, biking, and other summer activities expected to open earlier than usual this year.

And while this winter came up short, some are already looking ahead.

"After a bad snow year, you know what happens," Schultz said: "A good snow year."