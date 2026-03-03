Low water puts additional pressure on Colorado marinas at mountain reservoir

Low snowpack and warmer temperatures are forcing major changes at both marinas on Dillon Reservoir ahead of the 2026 boating season.

At the Frisco Bay Marina, the public boat ramp and roughly 160 slips will be unavailable this summer due to low water levels.

"What won't be available is this main slip system -- about 160 slips," said Logan Snyder, Frisco Marina general manager. "Then, our public boat ramp will be closed this summer."

Frisco will remain open with paddle rentals, limited power rentals, The Island Grill and about 50 mooring balls to tie off boats deeper out into the reservoir, as well as events like concerts and movie nights are still on the docket. Some powerboat rentals will operate from a dock farther east, with shuttles taking customers out.

Still, Snyder admitted this season will look different.

"Right now, the lake is about 77% capacity," he said, compared to around 80% around this time on average. "Overall, the water level is about 21 feet below full."

Based on operational models, Snyder said the reservoir could sit anywhere from 11 to 32 feet below its normal operating level this summer, with less runoff melting down into the Denver Water operated reservoir.

Snyder said many larger boats will not launch at all. Some will remain in dry storage, while others may attempt to launch from the Dillon Marina, the only other marina on the lake. That means Dillon would become the sole launch point.

"We're anticipating being the only ramp on the lake," said Craig Simson, marina director in Dillon, affectionately nicknamed "the mayor of the Dillon Marina."

"We anticipate being really busy," Simson continued.

Simson said Dillon's ramp can extend about 60 feet down, allowing operations to continue even with lower water levels. But with Frisco's ramp closed, every boat that launches will need to go through Dillon, not to mention processes and procedures with taking boats out like aquatic nuisance species inspections.

"There's going to be longer lines," Simson said. "Be prepared to be patient."

It's looking bad enough. Simson acknowledged he may not get his own boat in the water this year.

"It is what it is," Simson said.

Both marina managers said access will be more difficult. Docks will sit farther from shore, and visitors should expect a different look around the lake, including significantly expanded beaches.

"I personally have not seen anything like this," Snyder said.

"It's going to be a different year," Snyder said. "We need to hope we get a lot of snow and water this summer and hopefully be in a better spot."