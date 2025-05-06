Radio traffic of deadly crash in Northern Colorado doesn't end debate over possible law enforcement chase

Radio traffic of deadly crash in Weld County doesn't end debate over pursuit

Radio traffic of deadly crash in Weld County doesn't end debate over pursuit

Radio traffic of deadly crash in Weld County doesn't end debate over pursuit

Nearly a week after a Northern Colorado middle school teacher was killed in a head-on crash with a stolen vehicle, law enforcement continues to investigate what led up to the wrong-way crash.

The entire investigation began when a Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy located a vehicle with stolen plates.

Radio traffic obtained by CBS News Colorado followed the response.

Within five minutes of confirming the plate on the white GMC Yukon was stolen out of Greeley, deputies from WCSO were working to pull over the car.

The driver was initially driving and taking several turns around Platteville before turning toward Highways 85 and 60.

Deputies eventually turned on their police lights after backup arrived.

"I'm just about behind you, so if you want to light him, go for it. If he runs, he runs," one deputy is heard saying over the radio.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Kayla Dickinson, pulled over near CR 36 and Highway 85.

Within 30 seconds of deputies reporting that the vehicle had stopped, they got back on the radio and reported that the vehicle was driving away from the deputies.

The Weld County Sheriff said that is when deputies tried to relocate the vehicle, refusing to use the word pursuit until completing their own investigation.

Colorado State Patrol defined the relocation of the vehicle as a pursuit.

Within 40 seconds of Dickinson driving away from deputies, the same deputies reported that she had driven into oncoming traffic on Highway 85. Not knowing who the driver was, deputies referred to Dickinson as a male while on the radio.

"Dispatch, he is northbound in southbound lanes," a deputy said.

Within 10 seconds of reporting to dispatch that Dickinson was driving into oncoming traffic, deputies got on the radio to say they were pulling back from their relocation efforts, as described by WCSO.

"Dispatch, we are going to discontinue," a deputy said.

However, around seven seconds after saying they were discontinuing, it was reported that there was a crash.

"Collision, can you start fire and medical ASAP? We have fire with two vehicles involved," a deputy said.

Middle school teacher Christine Schwarz was killed by Dickinson, according to police. Dickinson and an unidentified passenger in her car also died.