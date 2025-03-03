Northern Colorado city installs radar cameras to catch speeders, red light runners

Speeding continues to be the number one problem in one Northern Colorado city and that's prompting action. According to the City of Longmont and the Longmont Police Department, new radar cameras will be added to catch drivers going too fast or running red lights.

Red light cameras in Longmont. CBS

Longmont can place automated speed photo enforcement cameras in residential, construction zones, school zones or in any of the following locations within the city limits:

Main Street or Highway 287

Pace Street

Ken Pratt Boulevard or Highway 119

Hover Road (N. 95th Street)

Airport Road (N. 87th Street)

17th Avenue

Mountain View Avenue

11th Avenue

9th Avenue

3rd Avenue

Pike Road

21st Avenue

23rd Avenue

These cameras are subject to relocation within the Longmont city limits. The cameras will be set to ticket anyone driving more than 10 mph through the speed limit zones.

The intersection of Main Street and 3rd Avenue in Longmont. CBS

Longmont Police Chief Jeff Satur tells CBS Colorado there are too many crashes caused by speeding and driving through red lights. He says it gets so bad sometimes he recommends drivers wait a second after the light turns green before driving through.

Now, the Longmont Police Department and City of Longmont are looking to lease four combination cameras. Some will be permanently mounted, while others will be mobile, including speed trailers and handheld radar units. Residents will continue to see enforcement around residential neighborhoods, school zones, construction sites and parks.

Satur says people have been warned to stop speeding, so this is the next solution.

"The other day, we got an email that said you have to post warnings," Satur said. "Well, warnings have been up forever; they're called speed limit signs. Red lights don't just turn red. They go from green, yellow to red. That's a warning! It gives you time."

Red light cameras are being installed in Longmont. CBS

Satur says if you are caught going more than ten to 19 mph over the speed limit, you are looking at a $172 ticket. Driving through a speed camera too fast will give you a $40 ticket, through a red light camera would be a $75 ticket and through a school and construction zone will be a $80 ticket.

The Longmont Police Department is aiming to get these cameras installed in April. Right now, they are working with a vendor to make sure that once a camera or video captures a license plate, it registers the owner's information. The department is in the process of verifying, vetting and confirming information.

Once drivers receive a ticket, it will be emailed to the address the vehicle is registered to. Satur says it is important to have all information up to date.