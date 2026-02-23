Former Colorado resident locks down in Puerto Vallarta apartment amid Mexico cartel attacks

A former Colorado resident says he's now sheltering in place in Puerto Vallarta after the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mecho."

Puerto Vallarta, most commonly known by Americans as a touristy resort and beach escape in Mexico, has been at the center of cartel attacks ever since El Mecho was killed.

On Sunday afternoon, former Colorado resident Yves Gentil said he was in his Puerto Vallarta apartment when he heard commotion outside.

"What has the last 24 hours been like for you?" asked CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas.

"Oh my God, it has been really insane," Gentil said.

Gentil moved to Puerto Vallarta years ago and said he has never seen it as dangerous as it is right now.

"Puerto Vallarta is (normally) an extremely welcoming place, extremely safe," Gentil said.

However, he said the hours following El Mecho's death were concerning.

He said he could see out of his window as plumes of smoke rose from around the city.

"It was really scary," Gentil said. "There was fumes and fire everywhere."

A burned-out bus is seen in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, on Feb. 23, 2026. ARTURO MONTERO /AFP via Getty Images

"There were fires everywhere. You could hear gunshots," Gentil said. "They were getting people out of cars at gunpoint. They were putting things on fire everywhere."

Gentil said he initially went to his apartment lobby to see what was happening, after he witnessed a man setting a bus on fire outside his apartment.

He said the staff in his building, all locals, warned him of the danger.

"Right away they knew, cartel cartel cartel. You could tell on their faces they were scared," Gentil said. "We were really scared they were going to come into the buildings and attack people. So, we are on lockdown."

Even after 24 hours of the response from the cartel, Gentil said remnants of the attack remain and many are staying indoors other than to get groceries when needed.

"There are still burnt cars everywhere," Gentil said.

Gentil said he is hopeful that the city will return to a safe space soon and thus far he has no intent on moving back to the United States.

"Hopefully things will go back to normal and people will still be able to come here, enjoy the weather and have a great time," Gentil said.