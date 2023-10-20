Protesters stand outside Rep. Diana Degette's office asking to support ceasefire bill

Coloradans gather for a call of cease-fire of war in Israel

A peaceful protest led by the Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, an American Jewish group, happened on Thursday afternoon right outside 600 Grant Street, right outside of Colorado U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette's office.

Those who rallied were in support of the ceasefire resolution bill introduced by Congresswoman Cori Bush, which is a call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Israel and Palestine.

Together, many chanted, sang songs, and prayed.

CBS

Evan Weissman, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, says it is important to hold local leaders accountable.

"We had people meet with her yesterday and some are meeting today, so far she says she's looking into it, but she's not sure. that's why we are calling on her to say 'you need to do this!'

They stood in solidarity with their Palestinians brothers and sisters.

Nate Marsh, a volunteer for the event says standing with them speaks volumes.

"Due to the urgency of Palestinians lives being lost and their voices crying out, our Jewish values and history have compelled us to come out today and demand urgency that she signed the bill to stop the killing as soon as possible," said Marsh.

The death toll continues to rise in Gaza as well - as the war rages.

More than 3,000 have died since Oct. 7 including children and elderly people.

"What I am here for is the shared safety security and liberation for all which starts with the Palestinian people who are getting killed right now," said Marsh.

The group shares it will continue their efforts to urge local leaders to stand for peace.