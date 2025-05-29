Protesters rally at Colorado Republican press conference, shout over representatives

Protesters showed up at a Republican event to discuss the budget bill in downtown Denver on Thursday, shouting over the speakers.

As protesters overshadowed the discussion about what is known as the "one big, beautiful bill," Colorado Representatives Gabe Evans and Lauren Boebert met with reporters outside the State Capitol to discuss the spending bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a single vote.

Republican Representatives Gabe Evans and Lauren Boebert hold a press conference at the Capitol CBS

They called it a win for our way of life and said any cuts to Medicaid would only impact Coloradans who shouldn't be getting the benefits.

"And this one big, beautiful bill actually protects Medicaid by getting 1.4 million illegal immigrants off of the Medicaid rolls, by getting 1.2 million people who are not eligible for Medicaid benefits off of the Medicaid rolls, and preserving the program for the people who need it most," said Evans.

Boebert asserted, "It's about cutting wasteful spending; the waste, the fraud, the abuse, the illegal aliens who are receiving taxpayer benefits. This is going to stop with the one big, beautiful bill.

Besides changing Medicaid, the bill would make income tax cuts passed during President Trump's first term permanent. It would phase out Biden Era clean energy tax credits, fund border security, and restrict food stamps.

The bill is more than a thousand pages. A nonpartisan committee estimated the House spending package at nearly $4 trillion.