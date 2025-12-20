Protesters, Colorado officials denounce plans to dismantle critical climate research center

In Boulder, a large crowd of protesters and several Colorado officials turned out Saturday to protest against plans to dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

CBS

Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget Russel Vought announced the administration's plans to break up the center on Tuesday, accusing the Boulder facility of perpetuating "climate alarmism." He said a review of the center is underway.

Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Boulder as part of Colorado's 2nd congressional district, accused the Trump administration of retaliation against the continued imprisonment of Tina Peters, who is serving a nine year sentence on state charges for giving unauthorized access to a voting machine after the 2020 election.

Rep. Joe Neguse

NCAR is one of the leading institutions for climate and weather research, playing a major role in predicting and responding to severe weather. Recent hurricane force winds and increased fire danger in the area drove some Boulder residents to join the protest on Saturday.

"Boulder just went through three days of extreme weather. I was constantly looking at the NCAR maps," said resident Liz Valles. "We had 113mph winds blowing through our neighborhood, power down, and one of the reasons I was able to understand what was going on was NCAR."

Neguse and Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper joined the rally and spoke in support of saving the research center. Hickenlooper says that he, along with Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, is working to block a Senate minibus funding package until funding for the center is secured.

Sen. John W. Hickenlooper

Hickenlooper and Bennet said the decision to dismantle the center would have "lasting, devastating impacts across the country."