Colorado wind gusts surge up over 100 mph again to end the week

Fierce Friday winds slammed Colorado's northern Front Range to finish out the last workweek of fall. In some spots, wind gusts in Boulder County were comparable to a category 2 hurricane.

As of early evening on Friday, one of the strongest gusts was 112 mph near Marshall in Boulder County. Category 1 hurricane winds are 74 to 95 mph and category 2 hurricane winds run from 96 to 110 mph. Here is a look at some of the higher gusts.

112 MPH , 3 NW Marshall, Boulder, CO

110 MPH , Sunshine, Boulder, CO

102 MPH ,2 WNW Niwot, Boulder, CO

99 MPH , 1 NE Crisman, Boulder, CO

97 MPH , 1 S Wallstreet, Boulder, CO

96 MPH , 2 SW Hygiene, Boulder, CO

95 MPH , 3 S Carter Lake, Larimer, CO

94 MPH , 3 N Berthoud Pass, Grand, CO

92 MPH , 5 N Boulder, Boulder, CO

90 MPH , 1 SSW Brookvale, Clear Creek, CO

90 MPH , 6 S Lyons, Boulder, CO

89 MPH , 3 WSW Bellvue, Larimer, CO

88 MPH , 1 NNE Boulder, Boulder, CO

85 MPH , 3 NW Boulder, Boulder, CO

84 MPH , 2 WNW Brookvale, Clear Creek, CO

81 MPH , 3 ESE Pinecliffe, Boulder, CO

81 MPH , 1 NE Eldorado Springs, Boulder, CO

81 MPH , 3 WNW Mishawaka, Larimer, CO

80 MPH , 4 ENE Nederland, Boulder, CO

80 MPH , 2 SW Wallstreet, Boulder, CO

77 MPH , 2 S Cheesman Reservoir, Douglas, CO

76 MPH , 1 E Berthoud Pass, Clear Creek, CO

75 MPH , 4 SSW Lyons, Boulder, CO

74 MPH , 1 SE Raymond, Boulder, CO

73 MPH , 4 ESE Estes Park, Larimer, CO

73 MPH , 4 NNW White Ranch Open, Jefferson, CO

71 MPH , 3 ESE Buckeye, Larimer, CO

70 MPH , 2 N Jamestown, Boulder, CO

69 MPH , 2 NNE Floyd Hill, Jefferson, CO

68 MPH , 2 NE Wah Keeney Park, Jefferson, CO

64 MPH , 1 SW Evergreen, Jefferson, CO

64 MPH , 2 NW Superior, Boulder, CO

63 MPH , Red Feather Lakes, Larimer, CO

63 MPH , 3 S Pine Grove, Jefferson, CO

61 MPH , 1 SSW Erie, Weld, CO

61 MPH , 3 E Pinewood Springs, Larimer, CO

59 MPH , 2 S Winter Park, Grand, CO

59 MPH , 2 NW Masonville, Larimer, CO

59 MPH , 2 SSW Boulder, Boulder, CO

58 MPH , 3 WNW Loveland, Larimer, CO

58 MPH , 6 SW Carr, Larimer, CO

Tens of thousands of people were out of power in Jefferson County, Boulder County and several other counties due to a mix of planned and unplanned outages. The wind forced closures of several highways close to the foothills.

Wind damage including downed trees were reported in places like the University of Colorado Boulder campus.