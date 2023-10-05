Prosecutors turn over case to defense for officers in Elijah McClain trial

"For its final witness, the attorney general's office called a doctor cited as an expert on deaths in law enforcement custody.

Dr. Roger Mitchell is a forensic pathologist and was paid $40,000 for his expert opinion and report.

The prosecution asked, "what caused Elijah McClain's death?"

Dr. Mitchell responded, "complications following acute ketamine administration during violent subdual by law enforcement, and emergency responders."

The doctor also said that the treatment the 23-year-old received from police may have contributed to his death.

Elijah McClain death trial

Dr. Mitchell was asked, "did the physical restraint, the officers held him in here, does that contribute to the danger and risk of death that the ketamine injection causes?" The reply was "yes."

He testified that McClain did not have excited delirium as first responders.

During cross-examination, defense attorneys tried to discredit the pathologist.

"The evidence in this case that you saw, was that law enforcement used the carotid hold correct? "Yes."

"And the carotid hold is intended not to choke someone correct?" He replied, "I don't know if it's intended not to choke somebody, but it's not a choke."

The prosecution is expected to rest tomorrow, and the defense to call its first witness.