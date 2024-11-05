Watch CBS News
Colorado voters approve Proposition 128, which changes how offenders' parole eligibility works

By Jesse Sarles

A ballot measure that will require people convicted of certain violent crimes to serve at least 85% of their sentence before being eligible for parole was approved by Colorado voters on election night. Proposition 128 was placed on the ballot by a citizen initiative.

In addition to the 85% change, it also changes state law so those convicted of three or more violent crimes will have to serve all of their sentence.

The violent crimes that will trigger the new law are the following:

- burglary or aggravated robbery
- arson
- sexual assault
- kidnapping
- first-degree assault
- second-degree murder

Violent offenders convicted of the above crimes in Colorado currently have to serve 75% of their prison sentence before they become eligible for parole.

The citizen initiative that got Proposition 128 on the ballot was led by a conservative political group.

