Classic Hollywood movie is now a Broadway musical

A Hollywood classic is making its way to the stage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. "Pretty Woman: The Musical" features a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall, and an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

"The brilliant thing about our show is we really try and stay true to the movie and give all of those moments the audience wants to see," says cast member Jessica Crouch, who plays Vivian's friend Kit De Luca.

Matthew Stocke plays Edward's friend Philip Stuckey. He says he enjoys the chance to play a bad guy.

"It's a classic villain who is smiley but has a bit of a turn at the end. It's a really fun role to play," says Stocke.

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" takes the stage at the Buell Theatre Aug. 2 through Aug. 14. You can find tickets and more information here.