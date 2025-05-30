President Trump says undocumented, unlicensed teen driver will be deported after deadly crash in Aurora

President says teen driver will be deported after deadly Colorado crash

A teenager who was driving illegally and was in the country illegally when he struck and killed a young Colorado woman in Aurora is now in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



Kaitlyn Weaver John Weaver

The driver, who was 15 years old at the time of the 2024 crash, pleaded guilty to a felony in the death of 24-year-old Kaitlyn Weaver. Investigators say he was doing 90 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone when he plowed into her car.

Weaver's parents spoke exclusively to Your Reporter Shaun Boyd after the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office offered the teen a plea deal that included no jail time. The story went viral, prompting some outrage.

"I had people from New York, from Nevada and people up in the Pacific Northwest all hear about it," John Weaver said. "We've been shocked at how much love and support (there's been) all across the country."

The prosecutor charged the teen with vehicular homicide -- which carries a maximum sentence of two years in youth corrections -- but offered him two years' probation and 100 hours of community service if he pleaded guilty.

CBS

"I do feel that the criminal justice system in this state let my daughter down and it certainly is going to do nothing to prevent it from happening again," said Weaver.

He says the prosecutor in the case initially said there would be no plea deal then reversed course under new District Attorney Amy Padden. Assistant D.A. Ryan Brackley says the new administration had no direct involvement in the plea deal.

Weaver thought the teen got away with murder until this week when he saw a social media post by ICE in Denver saying agents arrested the teen and his family. ICE says they are from Colombia and were in the country illegally. The post linked to the CBS Colorado story and said, "For the @DA18th justice is no jail time and probation... For ICE, justice is arrest and removal."

President Donald Trump also posted about the arrest on social media, saying the family will be deported.

Weaver isn't sure what his daughter would want for her killer.

"I really struggle with that. She cared for everyone, and I mean everyone," he said.

CBS Colorado's Shaun Boyd interviews John Weaver. CBS

He says he used to think immigration issues were simply black and white situations.

"And it's not, because when you're a recipient of these events it becomes all kinds of gray," Weaver said.

Still, he says deportation is more justice than probation.

"This was an appropriate outcome. The is the appropriate outcome. You come to this country, you commit crime, you need go back to your country," Weaver said.

The arrests happened a week after Rep. Gabe Evans, a Republican who represents Colorado's 8th Congressional District, took the floor of the U.S. House and suggested the crash was related to sanctuary state policies.

The teen and his family are now in a detention center in Texas. Weaver says he and his wife plan to give victim statements when the case is heard in immigration court. He also plans to push for changes in Colorado's criminal justice laws.