Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Denver metro area

Jennifer McRae
A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Denver metro area store. One person in Parker won $2 million after matching five numbers plus the Powerplay from a ticket that was sold at a King Soopers store in Parker. 

There were also winners in Denver and Colorado Springs who matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball and Powerplay, winning $50,000 times Powerplay of x3, according to the Colorado Lottery.

The three stores in Colorado with significant winners are listed as:

     •    $2 million - King Soopers, 12959 S Parker Rd., Parker 
     •    $150,000 - Safeway, 3800 W 44TH Ave, Denver
     •    $150,000 - 7-11, 3805 E Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs 

Nobody won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot in Saturday's drawing. The next drawing is Monday, Sept. 1 with $1.1 billion jackpot. 

