Poudre Fire Authority crews rush to fire near Horsetooth Reservoir in Northern Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

Poudre Fire Authority crews rushed to put out a fire burning near Horsetooth Reservoir. The fire forced deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office to evacuate nearby homes as a precaution. 

The vegetation fire burned near West Vine Drive and North Overland Trail near Horsetooth Reservoir.  Poudre Fire Authority

The vegetation fire was burning near West Vine Drive and North Overland Trail just after midnight. Crews located the quarter-acre fire burning in a wood pile with flames reaching three to four feet high. 

There were concerns that the fire would spread as it was fueled by strong winds and dry vegetation. Crews extinguished the fire less than two hours later and residents were allowed to return home. 

Poudre Fire Authority crews put out a fire near Horsetooth Reservoir early Thursday morning.  CBS

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

Firefighters said that with the dry vegetation and heavy winds, the risk of wildfire remains high along the Front Range. 

