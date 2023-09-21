A Chicago favorite, Portillo's could soon open a restaurant in Colorado

April 5 is Portillo's Day in Chicago April 5 is Portillo's Day in Chicago 00:27

A taste of Chicago may soon be on its way to Denver. Portillo's confirms it is looking to enter Colorado, including the Denver market, for the first time as part of its long-term plan to scale the brand and open new locations across the country.

The fast-casual restaurant concept is known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, including hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers and chocolate cake.

Portillo's currently operates 77 full-scale restaurants across 10 states. Earlier this year the restaurant celebrated its 60th anniversary.