It's Portillo's Day in Chicago - here's how to celebrate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today Portillo's celebrates its 60th anniversary.
On April 5, 1963, the first-ever Dog House opened, and April 5 is officially Portillo's Day in Chicago.
To honor their birthday the restaurant is making a ten-stop tour through the Greater Chicago area starting Thursday, and then every Thursday from April 6 to June 8.
Fans can get t-shirts, Dog House hats, magnets, and posters.
