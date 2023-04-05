It's Portillo's Day in Chicago - here's how to celebrate

April 5 is Portillo's Day in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today Portillo's celebrates its 60th anniversary.

On April 5, 1963, the first-ever Dog House opened, and April 5 is officially Portillo's Day in Chicago.

To honor their birthday the restaurant is making a ten-stop tour through the Greater Chicago area starting Thursday, and then every Thursday from April 6 to June 8.

Fans can get t-shirts, Dog House hats, magnets, and posters.