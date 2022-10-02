Police walk into active shootout on Boulder's Univsersity Hill, suspects at large

The Boulder Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in the University Hill neighborhood.

Around 1:27 a.m., officers were on foot near the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for another call when they received a report about a disturbance with guns nearby. As they rounded the corner, they encountered armed individuals who were actively shooting. One officer discharged his gun during the interaction with the suspects. During the incident, a man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured according to Boulder Police.

"Timing was critical in responding to these incidents," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a press conference.

Boulder Police believe least three different types of firearms were involved.

At this time, detectives do not believe a separate felony menacing call, which happened in the 1100 block of University Avenue at 2:02 a.m., is related.

Anyone with any information to call Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328 reference case 22-09880. Community members can upload video and photos to: https://bouldercopd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/universityhillshooting