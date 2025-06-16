Watch CBS News
Police officers in Northern Colorado shoot man who allegedly had knife

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Man in hospital after being shot by police in Northern Colorado
Man in hospital after being shot by police in Northern Colorado 01:06

A man is in the hospital after being shot by police late Sunday night in Northern Colorado.

shooting.png
Police vehicles can be seen on Monday morning outside the home where the shooting happened in Fort Collins. CBS

According to Fort Collins police, officers responded to an argument at a home near Eastdale Drive and Stover Street at about 10:30 p.m. That's in the East Dale neighborhood. They say a man was armed with a knife and wouldn't follow commands to put it down.

Officers opened fire, shooting him.

He was taken to the hospital -- and is in custody.

His condition at the hospital wasn't made public as of Monday morning.

