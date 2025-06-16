Police officers in Northern Colorado shoot man who allegedly had knife
A man is in the hospital after being shot by police late Sunday night in Northern Colorado.
According to Fort Collins police, officers responded to an argument at a home near Eastdale Drive and Stover Street at about 10:30 p.m. That's in the East Dale neighborhood. They say a man was armed with a knife and wouldn't follow commands to put it down.
Officers opened fire, shooting him.
He was taken to the hospital -- and is in custody.
His condition at the hospital wasn't made public as of Monday morning.