Police officers in Northern Colorado shoot man who allegedly had knife

Man in hospital after being shot by police in Northern Colorado

A man is in the hospital after being shot by police late Sunday night in Northern Colorado.

Police vehicles can be seen on Monday morning outside the home where the shooting happened in Fort Collins. CBS

According to Fort Collins police, officers responded to an argument at a home near Eastdale Drive and Stover Street at about 10:30 p.m. That's in the East Dale neighborhood. They say a man was armed with a knife and wouldn't follow commands to put it down.

Officers opened fire, shooting him.

He was taken to the hospital -- and is in custody.

His condition at the hospital wasn't made public as of Monday morning.

