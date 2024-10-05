Police K9 missing in Colorado mountains

UPDATE: Watson, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office K9, was found dead, apparently struck by a car, the sheriff's office said.

Searches have failed to locate Watson, a narcotics detection K9 with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office who ran away from his handler four days ago.

The male chocolate lab disappeared Oct. 1 near the 12-Mile Canyon area off Highway 9, according to a press release distributed by the sheriff's office Friday.

"It is suspected that he was lured off the property by an animal or a person," according to the release.

Watson left during an "airing break," which the sheriff's office did not explain further. The sheriff's office's press release also does not specify whether Watson was on duty at the time.

Watson, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office K9 who went missing Oct. 1. Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Despites attempts to find him using drones and foot searches, there have been no sightings of the dog.

The average investment in training a police K9 is between $12,000 and $15,000, per the National Police Dog Foundation.

Anyone who sees or locates Watson is asked to contact FCSO at (719) 276-5555.