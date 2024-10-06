Police K9 missing in Colorado mountains found dead

A narcotics detection dog belonging to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office which ran from its handler on Tuesday was found deceased Friday next to a highway, apparently struck by a vehicle.

Watson, a male chocolate labrador retriever, escaped his hander's control near the 12-Mile Canyon area off State Highway 9, according to a press release distributed by the sheriff's office Friday.

"It is suspected that he was lured off the property by an animal or a person," according to the release.

Watson left during an "airing break," which the sheriff's office did not explain further. The sheriff's office's press release also does not specify whether Watson was on duty at the time.

Searchers walked the area and flew drones, but found no sign of the dog.

Friday, Watson's handler found him near the highway. The dog had passed away.

"Watson was escorted to his veterinary clinic by members of the FCSO and (the Colorado State Patrol) where it was determined that Watson had suffered trauma from a motor vehicle," the sheriff's office stated Saturday in a follow-up press release. "Services for Watson will be arranged at a later date."

The average investment in training a police K9 is between $12,000 and $15,000, per the National Police Dog Foundation.