Watch CBS News
Local News

Police in southwestern Colorado capture kangaroo that ran away from home

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Durango are used to dealing with wildlife encounters but this week officers in southwestern Colorado were called to a situation they hadn't encountered before: a kangaroo that had run away from home. 

durango-kangaroo-chase-5vo-transfer-frame-842-copy.jpg
The kangaroo is in the upper right hand corner of the video seen in the street.  Durango Police Dept.

Police shared a video of the officer's body cam that showed them trying to find the rogue kangaroo in town. The kangaroo had gotten away from its family.

durango-kangaroo-chase-5vo-transfer-frame-444-copy.jpg
A kangaroo was captured by Durango police after the pet ran away from home. Durango Police Dept.

On a Facebook post, Durango police said after the "hopping" speed chase, they were able to capture the little guy and safely return him to his owner. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.