Police in southwestern Colorado capture kangaroo that ran away from home

Police in Durango are used to dealing with wildlife encounters but this week officers in southwestern Colorado were called to a situation they hadn't encountered before: a kangaroo that had run away from home.

The kangaroo is in the upper right hand corner of the video seen in the street. Durango Police Dept.

Police shared a video of the officer's body cam that showed them trying to find the rogue kangaroo in town. The kangaroo had gotten away from its family.

A kangaroo was captured by Durango police after the pet ran away from home. Durango Police Dept.

On a Facebook post, Durango police said after the "hopping" speed chase, they were able to capture the little guy and safely return him to his owner.