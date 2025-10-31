Police in Denver metro area search for suspect who stole car, crashed on I-76, then ran away

Several different law enforcement agencies in the Denver metro area were involved in investigating a series of crimes on Friday that left one person injured and an interstate closed. The agencies involved included the Westminster Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and the Colorado State Patrol.

A suspect driving a stolen Subaru crashed into a Honda SUV on I-76 and Sheridan Boulevard. CBS

It began with a stolen vehicle report around 10:30 a.m. at the Valero gas station, 7680 W. 88th Avenue. When Westminster police officers arrived on the scene, they said they checked the area but did not locate the vehicle. They said the stolen vehicle information was passed along to neighboring jurisdictions.

The Colorado State Patrol said the stolen Subaru crashed into a Honda SUV on I-76 at Sheridan Boulevard. The driver of the stolen car was seen running away from the crash. The Honda sustained front-end damage and a passenger from the Honda was taken by ambulance to the hospital for unknown injuries.

That crash shut down the eastbound I-76 exit to Sheridan Boulevard. Southbound Sheridan was also shut down during the crash investigation and cleanup, according to CSP.

The crash scene at the I-76 exit to Sheridan Boulevard. CBS

The investigation continued with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said that after the stolen car crashed, the driver ran away from the crash. According to the Jeffco Sheriff's Office, deputies searched for the driver and were assisted by a K9.

At 12:30 p.m., deputies called off the search after it was determined to be unsuccessful. Investigators have not released a description of the suspect.