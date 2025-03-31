Police across Colorado ticketing drivers with expired license plates

Police departments across Colorado say they're all running into the same issue: expired license plates on vehicles.

The Denver, Aurora, and Westminister Police Departments are among a few conducting enforcement to ticket drivers that have not renewed. Colorado State Patrol tells CBS News Colorado this is a problem that has gone on way too long.

Troopers say if the month and year show that the license is expired, they'll pull you over. For example, if it says "January 2025," it's expired. If it shows "May 2025," you still have some time.

Troopers say if your license plate is expired, you have a 30-day grace period. After that, you'll be cited. When an officer or trooper pulls you over, they'll check through the DMV as well, just in case you renewed but the sticker hasn't arrived.

The longer your license plates are expired, the higher your penalty. You could see a fee of $25 per month it's expired. And troopers say that's just the beginning.

"After a certain amount of time, if you do not get it renewed through the Department of Motor Vehicles, it may kick it out of the system," CSP Trooper Gabriel Moltrer said. "Then, you'll be driving an unregistered vehicle, which has a higher fine compared to driving with expired plates."

Make sure your address in the system is up to date so your registration is not sent to the wrong location. Also, you can renew in different ways, including online through the DMV or even kiosks at local businesses.