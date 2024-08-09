Police chase from Denver to Aurora results in multiple arrests and damage inside neighborhood

Police pursuit from Aurora to Denver results in multiple arrests and damage to vehicles, homes

A video taken by Edgar Cervantes Thursday night in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood appears to show a chase that started in Denver and ended in Aurora.

The incident began hours earlier and more than 10 miles away in the Murphy Creek neighborhood of eastern Aurora. At around 8 p.m., someone called Aurora Police and reported that their vehicle had been stolen from their garage.

An hour later, undercover Aurora Police Department officers spotted the stolen SUV near 17th Avenue and Trenton Street in Denver.

They followed the vehicle, and then several shots were fired at the officers. Police did not return fire, but an authorized chase ensued.

That's when Lincoln, who is from out of town and visiting family in Denver's Central Park neighborhood, was awakened from his sleep.

"I just heard some shots. What I thought was someone furiously knocking on the door," Lincoln said.

Aurora PD

He walked outside with his neighbors to witness the aftermath of the chase that had come down their street.

"I heard a car burnout, and then a minute later I went and checked my car and found bullet holes and everything."

But that wasn't all. He also discovered a broken window and two flat tires. A family member's car also had a flat tire, and a neighbor had a bullet travel through their front window.

"It's a bummer," Lincoln said.

The chase ended near Montview Boulevard and Cathay Street in Aurora when the stolen vehicle sustained a flat tire. Aurora Police Department says several suspects fled from the SUV.

Aurora and Denver police officers searched the area for the suspects. Ultimately, four minors were arrested and are being held on charges of two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of second-degree burglary and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Lincoln spent Friday morning cleaning the glass out of his car, which he was supposed to drive home in a few days. He hopes his insurance can get it fixed by then.

"We have a case file given by the police, so we'll be working with all parties. Hopefully, we can get it restituted," Lincoln said.