Watch CBS News
Local News

Plea deal offered to Colorado funeral home co-owners where 190 improperly bodies found

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home expected to reject proposal for plea deal
Owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home expected to reject proposal for plea deal 00:27

A plea deal has been offered to the married couple who owned the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose where 190 improperly stored bodies were discovered last fall. Jon and Carie Hallford are facing hundreds of charges in Colorado including abuse of a corpse, forgery and money laundering.

penrose-funeral-home-cbs.jpg
The Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose. CBS

The investigation into the funeral home began in early October 2023 when neighbors reported a foul odor to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. Investigators discovered 190 improperly stored bodies inside the building which was demolished earlier this year. 

The couple was arrested in Oklahoma in November 2023.  

The plea deal for Jon Hallford is 190 counts of abuse of a corpse, counts 71-261 with a 20-year sentence in the Department of Corrections. The deal is similar for Carie Hallford, 190 counts of abuse of a corpse, counts 71-261 with a sentence of 15-20 years in the Department of Corrections. 

jon-hallford-carie-hallford.jpg
Jon and Carie Hallford Wagoner County Sheriff

Prosecutors expect them to reject the deal and plead not guilty when they are scheduled for a hearing in an El Paso County courtroom. The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said the offers are good until Oct. 4.     

Jon and Carie Hallford are also facing charges in an indictment from the federal government for allegedly defrauding customers and the government. The Hallfords have each been charged with 10 counts of wire fraud over their alleged failure to bury or cremate bodies of people, even though they received money for those services. The Hallfords have also been accused of making false statements to the U.S. Small Business Administration in their efforts to qualify for three separate loans totaling $882,300.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.