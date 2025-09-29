Playwright in Boulder writes "The Untold Stories Of Gaza" based on connection to families

Before she steps on stage at Theatre O in Boulder, Michelle Claire Romeo looks over the families who play the biggest roles. It includes multiple families in Gaza whose stories she portrays on stage from a journey that she says started almost a year ago.

"I was scrolling Instagram and a message popped up from a young woman in Gaza," Romeo said, "I said, you know, I feel in my heart and my gut like... this woman is not a scam, really not scamming me. So I sent her $40 and we started sort of a friendship."

Michelle Claire Romeo CBS

That friendship soon extended to nine different families that Romeo began to support as she continued to send money and check in on each person.

"I was simply like checking in every day, 'How are you? What's happening? Where are you? How are you feeling? Have you eaten?'" Romeo said.

Those conversations are now the basis for this play that Romeo wrote called The Untold Stories of Gaza. Romeo explained that the show now fundraises for these families through ticket sales and other donated silent auction items.

"Our characters talk about, you know, a lot of similar depression, loneliness they talk about, you know, kind of going against their families by posting on social media," Romeo said, "What's happening is real. It's happening to real people, and they're real people who had lives just like us."

A scene from The Untold Stories of Gaza, written by Michelle Claire Romeo CBS

Romeo said she wasn't sure how many people would show up, but over the course of a few days, almost 200 people did, even selling out their final night as they worked to squeeze extra chairs into the community theatre space. By Sunday night, Romeo said the ticket sales and other donations raised more than $10,000.

Now, Romeo says she's hoping this play can be a bridge in conversation about an issue that can be especially divisive.

"I received one message from someone who expressed that she was Israeli, that she has family in Israel who have been suffering, and she felt saddened by the fact that I was not addressing what's happening in Israel as well. If you have stories to tell about what has happened to your Israeli family as a result of Oct. 7, 2024, I will be there at your show. I will support you. This show is about my story," Romeo said.

And as some come watch this story in Colorado and online in Gaza, Romeo hopes it continues a conversation in the community

"I want you to leave feeling like, now I know what's happening and I feel moved to act," Romeo said.

CBS

Romeo hopes to bring the play back to other theatre locations in Denver and Boulder next spring alongside educational workshops on supporting families in Gaza.