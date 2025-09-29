Trump hosts Netanyahu at the White House, pushes peace plan for Gaza
What to know about President Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:
- President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are meeting at the White House after Mr. Trump said Friday, "I think we have maybe a deal on Gaza," adding that "we're very close." The two will speak at a joint news conference at 1:15 p.m.
- Mr. Trump told Axios on Sunday that Netanyahu is on board with his proposal. The Israeli government hasn't commented. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said special envoy Steve Witkoff sent a detailed 21-point plan to both the Israelis and Hamas.
- Mr. Trump also told Axios that "everybody has come together to get a deal, but we still have to get it done."
- The president said last week that he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank.
20 hostages are believed to be alive in Gaza, out of remaining 48
There are 48 hostages remaining in Gaza, out of the 251 who were initially taken by Hamas-led terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, but Israel believes only 20 of them are still alive. Most of the rest were released in ceasefires or other deals.
Netanyahu arrives at the White House and Trump says he's "very confident" a deal will be reached
The president greeted Netanyahu after his vehicle pulled up to the White House, and the two shook hands. Mr. Trump and Netanyahu exchanged brief words but were too far away for reporters to be able to hear them.
Mr. Trump was asked if he's confident they'll have a deal for peace in Gaza.
"I am," he responded. "Very confident."
Trump said he wouldn't allow Israel to annex West Bank
The president said last Thursday he wouldn't let Israel annex the occupied West Bank, an idea that has been circulated by some members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.
"I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank," the president told reporters during an Oval Office event. "There's been enough. It's time to stop now."
Several media outlets had reported that Mr. Trump gave private assurances to the leaders of Arab and majority-Muslim states that he would push back against any Israeli effort to annex the occupied territory.
Trump said Friday he thought "we have maybe a deal on Gaza"
Mr. Trump said on social media Friday that "very inspired and productive discussions" and "intense negotiations" about Gaza were taking place with countries in the region.
He told reporters the same day, "I think we have maybe a deal on Gaza, very close to a deal on Gaza…I think it's a deal that will get the hostages back. It's gonna be a deal that will end the war…. I think we have a deal."
Israel has been pressing ahead with another major ground operation in Gaza City. It follows reports from humanitarian experts that parts of Gaza are experiencing famine. More than 300,000 people are reported to have fled Gaza City, but up to 700,000 are still there, in many cases because they can't afford to relocate.
— CBS/AP
Netanyahu told world leaders at the U.N. Friday Israel "must finish the job" against Hamas in Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told fellow world leaders in an address at the United Nations Friday that Israel "must finish the job" against Hamas in Gaza, giving a defiant speech despite growing international isolation over his refusal to end the devastating war in Gaza.
"Western leaders may have buckled under the pressure," he said. "And I guarantee you one thing: Israel won't."
He spoke after dozens of delegates from multiple nations walked out of the U.N. General Assembly hall en masse Friday as he began.
Responding to countries' recent decisions to recognize Palestinian statehood, Netanyahu said: "Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere."
— CBS/AP
Leavitt says Witkoff presented Israel and Hamas with a "detailed 21-point plan"
Steve Witkoff, the White House's special envoy, presented Israel and Hamas with a "detailed 21-point plan" for peace, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Monday morning.
"We've obviously had direct and indirect conversations with Hamas as well, and ultimately, the President knows when you get to a good deal, both sides are going to leave a little bit unhappy, but we need this conflict to end," Leavitt told reporters. "The president has made that very clear."