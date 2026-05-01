Pickup truck collides with train in Denver, Colorado State Patrol says

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating after they say a pickup truck collided with a train on Friday night.

Troopers were called to the area of E. 64th Avenue and Downing Street around 7:10 p.m. They say a 32-year-old Denver resident crashed a white Chevrolet Silverado into a train.

CBS

The pickup suffered heavy damage, but CSP says the driver was not injured.

Investigators have not released information on the cause of the crash.

Authorities have closed the intersection in all directions while they investigate the scene. Drivers in the area should expect delays and plan to take alternate routes.